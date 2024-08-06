Release of arrestees and detainees between 1 July and 5 August begins

Scope of discussion opens through dissolution of parliament
The 12th national parliament has been dissolved by the ultimatum period. So scope of discussion opens to form the interim government. Asif Mahmud, one of the coordinators of Student Against Discrimination movement, told Prothom Alo. He hopes that the interim government will be formed soon and the situation of the country becomes normal.
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has been freed
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has been freed. In a press release of Bangabhaban, it was said Khaleda Zia has been freed following a meeting of president Md Shahabuddin with chiefs of three armed forces, leaders of different political parties, representatives of civil society and leaders of Student Against Discrimination movement.
President Md Shahabuddin dissolves parliament
President Md Shahabuddin has dissolved the parliament this afternoon. Earlier, the Students Against Discrimination set an ultimatum to dissolve the parliament by 3:00 pm today.
'Auto holiday' in govt offices due to current situation
Offices at the Bangladesh Secretariat were open today. Most of the employees and officers, who attended the offices, have passed time discussing the current situation of the country among themselves. Many were seen panicked. Portrait of Sheikh Hasina, who resigned from the post of prime minister, has been removed from the rooms of chief of different offices.