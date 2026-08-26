Eid-e-Miladunnabi today

The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, commemorating the birth and death anniversary of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is being observed across the country today, Wednesday with due religious solemnity.

On the 12th of Rabiul Awal (in 570 AD), Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was born in Makkah, bringing divine blessings and a message of peace for mankind. He passed away on the same day (in 632 AD).

Today is a public holiday.