Khaleda Zia’s body being taken to Manik Mia Avenue in a flag-draped vehicle
The body of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia is being taken from Gulshan to Manik Mia Avenue for her funeral prayers (namaz-e-janaza) in a vehicle draped with the national flag.
At 11:04 am today, Wednesday, the motorcade carrying the body of Khaleda Zia left the residence at 196 Gulshan Avenue, belonging to Tarique Rahman. The procession includes a red-and-green bus.
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, his wife Zubaida Rahman, their daughter Zaima Rahman, the wife of his younger brother Arafat Rahman Koko, and other family members are travelling to the funeral venue.
Senior BNP leaders, including members of the party’s standing committee, as well as relatives of Khaleda Zia, are also part of the motorcade.
Khaleda Zia’s body is being taken to Manik Mia Avenue for the janaza. Following the funeral prayers, she will be laid to rest beside the grave of her husband, former president Ziaur Rahman.