Bangladesh seeks Portuguese mission in Dhaka, direct air connectivity
Bangladesh has called for the establishment of a resident Portuguese diplomatic mission in Dhaka and expressed interest in introducing direct air connectivity between the two countries to strengthen bilateral relations.
Bangladesh Ambassador to Portugal SM Kamrul Hassan made the proposals during a meeting with Portuguese President António José Seguro at Belém Palace in Lisbon on Monday, according to a press release issued by the Bangladesh Embassy in Lisbon.
The ambassador presented his Letters of Credence to the Portuguese president, formally assuming his responsibilities as Bangladesh’s ambassador to Portugal.
The presentation of credentials marks a significant milestone in Bangladesh-Portugal relations and reaffirms Bangladesh’s commitment to further strengthening its longstanding friendship with Portugal and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
During his call on with the Portuguese President, Ambassador Kamrul conveyed the goodwill and warm greetings of the President of the Republic and the Head of the Government of Bangladesh.
He underscored the importance of establishing a resident Portuguese diplomatic mission in Dhaka, noting that such a step would facilitate closer diplomatic engagement, strengthen institutional ties and expand bilateral cooperation.
He also highlighted the need to operationalise and advance cooperation under a bilateral mobility framework, promote regular and orderly migration, and reducing the existing trade deficit.
Highlighting the importance of people to people connectivity the Ambassador expressed interest in establishing direct air connectivity.
The Portuguese President acknowledged and appreciated the contribution of the Bangladeshi community in Portugal and emphasised the importance of their integration into Portuguese society.
The discussions also highlighted opportunities to deepen cooperation in trade and investment, maritime affairs, renewable energy, ICT and people-to-people exchanges.
The Embassy of Bangladesh in Lisbon remains committed to advancing the shared interests of the two countries, strengthening economic and institutional ties, and translating the longstanding friendship into tangible outcomes for the mutual benefit of both peoples.