DSCC undertook Tk 8.8b project on 'speculation'

After new mayor Fazle Noor Taposh took over, project officials said there had been no feasibility study by a third party about where the development would be carried out and what costs would be involved.

As a result, the officials said problems are surfacing while implementing the project. Three playgrounds will be built, but where those will be located and whether land will be acquired or not, that was not stated in the project, the officials pointed out.

The officials said the project was undertaken fully on speculation and there is no alternative but to bring about major changes in the project.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the project on 1 March 2019. Of the project, the World Bank will provide Tk 8.34 billion and it would be completed in June 2024.

DSCC chief urban planner and project director Sirajul Islam said he will be able to give a clear concept of the project as to where and what type of structures will be built after two months.

WB in its website terms the project implementation as 'moderately unsatisfactory'.

Prothom Alo asked WB Dhaka office external affairs officer Mehrin Ahmed Mahbub about the matter.

In an email message, she said all projects of WB were adopted after technical, economic and financial analysis. Under the projects, four areas were selected after thorough discussion and feasibility study. The planned activities were delayed due to coronavirus.

She also said the DSCC mayor has taken initiative to advance the project and monitoring is being done every week. It is expected the project will be completed on time.

Local government engineering department (LGED) fell into a trouble while constructing 94 bridges without a proper plans. At that time the length of a bridge was fixed on speculation and the estimated cost was determined on assumption. Problems surfaced while implementing the project at the field level.