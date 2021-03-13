DSCC undertook Tk 8.8b project on 'speculation'

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on the basis of a speculation undertook a development project with an estimated cost of Tk 8.80 billion two years ago.
While implementing the project which includes enhancing different civic amenities by developing playgrounds, parks and footbridges, it was noticed that the project was taken without any proper plan.
Meanwhile, Tk 4.85 million has already been spent on the officials concerned for their salaries and other benefits.
'Dhaka City Neighbourhood Upgrading Project' was mainly taken for the the capital's backward areas including Kamrangirchar, Khilgaon, Lalbagh and Sutrapur.
DSCC officials said it was supposed to build three playgrounds, eight toilets, nine garbage transferring centres and two bridges for the movement of pedestrians and vehicles in those backward areas.
The project components also include development of twenty parks, development of about four and half kilometers Buriganga river bank, four kilometers narrow streets and development of drains. The project was undertaken during the term former mayor Sayeed Khokon whose tenure ended in May 2020.
After new mayor Fazle Noor Taposh took over, project officials said there had been no feasibility study by a third party about where the development would be carried out and what costs would be involved.
As a result, the officials said problems are surfacing while implementing the project. Three playgrounds will be built, but where those will be located and whether land will be acquired or not, that was not stated in the project, the officials pointed out.
The officials said the project was undertaken fully on speculation and there is no alternative but to bring about major changes in the project.
The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the project on 1 March 2019. Of the project, the World Bank will provide Tk 8.34 billion and it would be completed in June 2024.
DSCC chief urban planner and project director Sirajul Islam said he will be able to give a clear concept of the project as to where and what type of structures will be built after two months.
WB in its website terms the project implementation as 'moderately unsatisfactory'.
Prothom Alo asked WB Dhaka office external affairs officer Mehrin Ahmed Mahbub about the matter.
In an email message, she said all projects of WB were adopted after technical, economic and financial analysis. Under the projects, four areas were selected after thorough discussion and feasibility study. The planned activities were delayed due to coronavirus.
She also said the DSCC mayor has taken initiative to advance the project and monitoring is being done every week. It is expected the project will be completed on time.
Local government engineering department (LGED) fell into a trouble while constructing 94 bridges without a proper plans. At that time the length of a bridge was fixed on speculation and the estimated cost was determined on assumption. Problems surfaced while implementing the project at the field level.
It is incompetent to undertake projects on speculation. This serves to increase time and costs
Under the DSCC project, the development of a road at Lalbagh area merely started after two years.
While visiting the spot on 13 February, Prothom Alo correspondent found pile of sand and bricks at one part of the road adjacent to Kellar intersection in Lalbagh. People and vehicles cannot move through the under-construction road.
Local shopkeeper Hamidur Rahman said the road was abandoned after diging before the outbreak of coronavirus. The work is not finished yet and people are suffering a lot.
According to DSCC, only 1.15 per cent of the project is completed. A total of Tk 62.6 million has already been spent for everything including salaries for officials.
About the project Jahangirnagar University urban and regional planning department professor Adil Muhammad Khan said a detailed feasibility study is required before undertaking any project. Civic facilities cannot be ensured without proper plan and feasibility study, he noted.
Adil Muhammad also said it is incompetent to undertake projects on speculation. This serves to increase time and costs.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print edition, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.