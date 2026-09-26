Measles vaccination of missed children starts today, 3.4m to receive vaccines

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services Professor Foara Tasnim told Prothom Alo that there had been some errors. There may have been errors in determining the number of children. There may also have been some errors while administering vaccines at the field level. Hopefully, those errors will not occur this time, she said.

An EPI official, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity yesterday, said the number of children had been collected from each upazila. The vaccination programme would be conducted on that basis.

Multiple studies have shown that even children who are not yet old enough to receive the vaccine—that is, those below six months—have contracted measles. Many people older than 59 months have also contracted measles. Scientists say there is no benefit in vaccinating children below six months. On the other hand, the government has no plan to vaccinate those older than 59 months. Yet people in this age group are contracting measles and spreading the disease.