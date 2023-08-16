Nine more die from dengue, 2,149 hospitalised

Nine more people, including six in Dhaka, have succumbed to dengue across the country in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Wednesday, taking the total death toll to 435.
The mosquito-borne viral disease has claimed 184 lives in the current month alone.
In its regular bulletin on Wednesday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said a total of 2,149 dengue patients have been admitted to different hospitals across the country during the 24-hour period.
Among them, some 834 have been hospitalised in Dhaka, with the remaining 1,315 in different districts, it noted, adding the total number of dengue patients in hospitals has now reached 92,024 -- 45,230 in Dhaka and 46,794 in districts.
Dengue had claimed 281 lives in the previous year of 2022, while 179 in 2019, 7 in 2020, and 105 in 2021.