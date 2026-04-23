Bangladesh sends medicines, medical supplies for people of Iran

Representing the Bangladesh government at the event were Foreign Ministry Secretary (Bilateral) Nazrul Islam and Director General of the West Asia Wing Humayun Kabir.

To support medical treatment for those injured in Iran amid the current Middle East situation, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on 6 April donated Tk 10 million to the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society to procure emergency medicines and medical equipment.

At the event, Nazrul Islam expressed deep sorrow over the extensive loss of life and destruction of property caused by the conflict in the Middle East.