Bangladesh sends medicines, medical supplies for people of Iran
Amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society has provided emergency medicines and medical supplies as humanitarian assistance for the people of Iran.
At a ceremony held today, Thursday, at the Iranian Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Secretary General Kabir M Ashraf Alam handed over the supplies to Iran’s ambassador to Bangladesh, Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi.
Representing the Bangladesh government at the event were Foreign Ministry Secretary (Bilateral) Nazrul Islam and Director General of the West Asia Wing Humayun Kabir.
To support medical treatment for those injured in Iran amid the current Middle East situation, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on 6 April donated Tk 10 million to the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society to procure emergency medicines and medical equipment.
At the event, Nazrul Islam expressed deep sorrow over the extensive loss of life and destruction of property caused by the conflict in the Middle East.
He expressed hope that the crisis would be resolved peacefully through diplomatic efforts and that lasting peace would be established in the region.
The Iranian ambassador expressed profound gratitude for the humanitarian initiative. He referred to the deep and friendly relations between Bangladesh and Iran and thanked the people of Bangladesh for their solidarity and sincere support for the Iranian people during this difficult time.