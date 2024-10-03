Bangladesh to sign extradition treaties with Maldives, Qatar

Bangladesh will soon sign extradition treaties with Maldives and Qatar aimed at bringing back Bangladeshi nationals convicted in the two countries.

The decision was taken at the council of advisers meeting held at the chief adviser’s office on Thursday.

“Once the extradition treaties are signed with Maldives and Qatar, we will be able to bring back Bangladeshi nationals sentenced in the two countries and they can complete their jail terms in Bangladesh,” said chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam after the meeting.