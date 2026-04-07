Measles: Why are there higher number of cases in Barguna

The family of child Nuzaifa is not sure whether she has fully recovered from measles. She was diagnosed with measles last February at Barguna Sadar Hospital. She was treated at Barguna, Barishal Medical College Hospital, and a private hospital in Dhaka. She still has reddish rashes on her body and occasionally develops fever. She had to visit a physician twice last week. Nuzalfa is from the Karaitola area of Barguna Sadar upazila.

Prothom Alo correspondent visited their house yesterday, Monday, and spoke with her mother, Hawa Begum. The yard and the house environment were quite unclean. At first glance, it looked like an abandoned house. Garbage had accumulated in the yard for a long time. Inside the house, there was dirt and dust.

Hawa Begum told Prothom Alo that she was married at the age of 14. Now her first daughter is 14 years old, the second daughter is 7, and the youngest, Nujaifa, is 11 months old. Her husband runs a small business. There is no major financial hardship in the family. However, more than Tk 80,000 has been spent on the child’s treatment in the last two months, which has been a big shock.

Hawa Begum does not know whether she received measles or other vaccines in her childhood. However, she vaccinated Nuzaifa against measles at the age of 9 months on 16 February. Before receiving the vaccine, the child had been admitted to the hospital with a fever.