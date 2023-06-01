Investing in energy storage: EU hands over roadmap to govt

The event brought together 40 high-level representatives from the power sector, government stakeholders, power division, transmission and distribution utilities including as the managing directors of Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC), Dhaka Electricity Supply Company Limited (DESCO), the chairman of the Rural Electrification Board (REB), Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), representatives from Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), as well as representative of donors including GIZ, AFD, ADB, the World Bank, EU member states, the US embassy and two private sector companies, parties interested in potential investments in energy storage solutions.

This occasion was the final milestone of an EU-funded scoping study on "Options for Energy Storage in Bangladesh" to support the government of Bangladesh in its Green Energy Transition. The Energy Storage Roadmap’s main features were presented by the study team leader, Mohammad Arbaaz Nayeem, who also addressed questions and comments from the audience. The study was organised within the framework of the Team Europe Initiative on Green Energy Transition, and as part of the EU Global Gateway strategy. Concluded in May 2023, the assignment assessed available energy storage technologies, evaluated the role of energy storage in the current grid conditions, identified potential storage locations, analysed energy storage requirements under variable renewable energy (VRE) integration, and developed a roadmap for energy storage in Bangladesh. The study also generated valuable insights and knowledge products on the applications and potential of energy storage in the country.