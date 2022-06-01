DU student dies after jumping off a Japan Garden City building

A student of Dhaka University has died after jumping from a multi-storey building of Japan Garden City in the Mohammadpur area of the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jaina Habib alias Prapti, a second year student of accounting department of Dhaka University.

Police said she jumped from the roof of a 16-storey building at Japan Garden City on Wednesday afternoon. A note has been found from the spot. Checking the CCTV footage, police officials said the girl committed suicide.