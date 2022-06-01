DU student dies after jumping off a Japan Garden City building

Police and local sources said Zaina lived in an apartment of the second floor with her family. Her father was an engineer at the local government and engineering department. She went to the roof at 5:00pm on Wednesday. She locked the door of the roof from inside. It was raining at the time. At one stage the guard told her to keep the door open but she did not listen to him. Later she jumped from the roof and died at the spot.
Adabar police station officials recovered her body.
She is from Valial of Noakhali sadar. She was elder of the two siblings.
"My life is a failure. I could not make my parents happy. I could not make others happy either. Nobody will bother, if I die," police official Mujib quoted this from the note as saying.