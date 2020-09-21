DU student files rape case against ex-DUCSU VP Nur, others

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A Dhaka University student filed a rape case against former vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque Nur and some others on Sunday.

Deputy commissioner of Lalbagh zone police Biplob Bijay Talukder confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

He said the female student of DU filed the case at the capital’s Lalbagh police station on Sunday night. All the accused are students of DU.

Biplob said the police are investigating the case.

Nur came to limelight as a joint-convenor of a platform demanding quota reform in the government recruitment examinations in 2018.

He was elected DUCSU VP in 2019.

