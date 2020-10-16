Dubai toughens travel rules for Bangladeshi visitors

Dubai is toughening its travel rules for visitors from five countries including Bangladesh, its airlines and travels agents said on Thursday. The other four countries are India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal.

According to the authorities of Dubai, passengers from Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bangladesh arriving at the Dubai International Airport and the Al Maktoum International Airport with tourist visas, must have return tickets, according to a Gulf News report. If the any passengers do not have a round trip ticket, they will be sent back to the destination from where they came.