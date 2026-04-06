Petrol is produced locally—so why is there a shortage?

ERL imports 1.5 million tons of crude oil annually from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, producing petrol, diesel, furnace oil, and other fuels. Due to the ongoing war, imports are currently halted. A decrease in crude imports affects petrol production.

ERL sources say their crude stock is running low. A shipment of 100,000 tons from Saudi Arabia is expected; if it is delayed, ERL’s production could stop temporarily, causing some petrol shortages.

Private refineries, however, meet most petrol demand. BPC purchases petrol regularly from four private refineries: Super Petrochemical Ltd and Partex Petro Ltd in Chattogram, Aqua Refinery Ltd in Narsingdi, and Petromax Refinery Ltd in Bagerhat. They refine imported or locally produced condensate into petrol.