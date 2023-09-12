11 dengue patients die, 2,956 hospitalised in 24hrs

“During the period, 911 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 2,045 were admitted to different hospitals outside it,” the DGHS daily statement added.

“This year, 752 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year,” the statement said.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 154,228 the statement said, adding: “This year, some 143,461 patients were released from different hospitals out of the total patients.”

“A total of 10,015 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Of them, 4,222 are in Dhaka while 5,793 are outside of the capital city,” it added.

According to the DGHS statement, among the total dengue positive cases, 59,103 are female and 95,125 are male. Of the total deaths, 435 are female and 317 male.