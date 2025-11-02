Organised corruption took place in power sector: Review committee

Power companies received payments from the government as rent for power plants under the guise of power purchase agreements, where corruption, rather than electricity supply, was the main objective, according to the government-formed review committee.

The committee observed that the agreements posed no risk to the businesses, as all risks were borne by the government. It also stated that this was not a case of mere administrative failure arising from incompetence, but rather, corruption was directly involved. Therefore, the contracts could be terminated.

Information obtained from conversations with three members of the power sector contract review committee revealed these insights.

They stated that during the previous government’s over 15-year tenure, power generation had increased fourfold, while costs had risen 11 fold.

According to the review committee members, the “Speedy Supply of Power and Energy (Special Provision) Act” was enacted primarily to facilitate corruption. The sector had witnessed organised corruption. The power purchase agreements served as secure investments for rent extraction. The power plants themselves imported fuel, a process that was also rife with corruption.