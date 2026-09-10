US Embassy-sponsored Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) program, applications open now
The US Embassy is pleased to announce a call for applications for the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) Program Spring Semester 2027. The YES program builds a network of young leaders who learn first-hand about American culture and principles, while at the same time sharing theirs.
The YES Program provides an opportunity for high school students from Bangladesh to live and study in the United States for one semester. Applicants compete for the YES program through a rigorous, merit-based selection process.
Participants live with a US family, attend an American high school, gain leadership skills, and engage in activities to learn about US excellence in governance, business, and innovation. Since 2004, 530 Bangladeshi students have participated in the YES program.
To apply, visit www.iearnbd.org.
Application deadline: Wednesday, 23 September 2026, at 4:00 p.m. (BST)