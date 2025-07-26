CA meets with political parties at Jamuna
Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Saturday held a meeting with some more political parties to exchange views on the recent situation in the country.
The meeting was held at the State Guest House Jamuna in the capital 5:00pm and lasted for about an hour, the chief adviser's press wing said.
Aminul Haque Tipu Biswas of Jatiya Gonofront, Mustafa Jamal Haider from the 12-party alliance, Maulana Abdul Majed Athari from Nejam-e-Islam Party, Maulana Yusuf Ashraf of the Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, NPP Chairman Fariduzzaman Farhad, Jatiya Dal Chairman Syed Ehsanul Huda, Bangladesh Jasad's Dr. Mushtaq Hossain, Nationalist Democratic Movement's Bobby Hajjaj, Zaker Party Secretary General Shamim Haider, Islami Oikya Jote Secretary General Mufti Sakhawat Hossain Razi, Bhashani Janashakti Party Chairman Rafiqul Islam Bablu, Bangladesh Labor Party Chairman Dr. Mostafizur Rahman Iran, BSD-Marxist Coordinator Masud Rana and Manjurul Islam Afendi from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam joined the meeting.
Last week, the chief adviser also held a meeting with 17 political parties, including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and NCP.