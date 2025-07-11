70pc of deaths in Bangladesh caused by chronic illness

In response, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), BRAC, and USA-based Medtronic Labs officially launched the 360 Degree NCD Care Initiative at a national dissemination event held on Thursday, 10 July 2025, at the BRAC centre auditorium. The event brought together government leaders, development partners, public health experts, and frontline workers to showcase a comprehensive and scalable model for NCD care in Bangladesh.

Chief Guest Md Saidur Rahman, Secretary to the Health Services Division of the Government of Bangladesh, highlighted that in many remote areas—such as the hilly regions and char areas of Kurigram and Gaibandha—government healthcare services remain inaccessible.

He stressed that collaborative efforts between government and non-government organisations are vital to bridging these gaps.

Emphasising the importance of screening, he noted that door-to-door health checks and data collection can help build an accurate database of the population's health status.

Meaningful progress in healthcare, he said, requires the collective action of all stakeholders.