BRAC unveils NCD care model
70pc of deaths in Bangladesh caused by chronic illness
Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) now account for over 70 per cent of all deaths in Bangladesh. Nearly 68 per cent of healthcare expenses are paid out-of-pocket by families, pushing many into poverty and leaving millions without the care they need.
While Bangladesh has made significant progress in tackling infectious diseases, chronic illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes, respiratory diseases, and cancer remain largely overlooked in national health priorities. Access to screening, continuous care, and affordable medication remains out of reach for many.
In response, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), BRAC, and USA-based Medtronic Labs officially launched the 360 Degree NCD Care Initiative at a national dissemination event held on Thursday, 10 July 2025, at the BRAC centre auditorium. The event brought together government leaders, development partners, public health experts, and frontline workers to showcase a comprehensive and scalable model for NCD care in Bangladesh.
Chief Guest Md Saidur Rahman, Secretary to the Health Services Division of the Government of Bangladesh, highlighted that in many remote areas—such as the hilly regions and char areas of Kurigram and Gaibandha—government healthcare services remain inaccessible.
He stressed that collaborative efforts between government and non-government organisations are vital to bridging these gaps.
Emphasising the importance of screening, he noted that door-to-door health checks and data collection can help build an accurate database of the population's health status.
Meaningful progress in healthcare, he said, requires the collective action of all stakeholders.
Asif Saleh, Executive Director of BRAC, emphasised that fundamentally reshaping the healthcare system requires investment in people, prevention, and primary healthcare.
He noted that the initiative reflects a strong public-private partnership and offers a real opportunity to adopt a holistic, community-based approach to tackling NCDs.
He added that addressing NCDs at scale requires more than government action alone; universal healthcare schemes, and sustained behaviour change communication are essential to achieving meaningful and lasting change.
While Bangladesh has witnessed outcome-based successes in public health programmes in the past, he emphasised the need to replicate and scale up such effortsto help reshape the future of healthcare.
Professor Dr Md Abu Jafor, Director General of DGHS, highlighted that in Bangladesh, one in every four adults suffers from hypertensive, and one in ten has diabetes.
He attributed this alarming trend largely to unhealthy dietary habits and sedentary lifestyles. Citing WHO data, he noted that 40 per cent of these deaths are preventable.
Emphasising the urgency of the situation, he underscored the need for collaborative efforts to address the crisis and stressed that community engagement is crucial for ensuring sustainable progress.
Professor Dr. Abu Muhammad Zakir Hussain, Chairman, Community Clinic Health Support Trust (CCHST) echoed these concerns and emphasised that non-communicable diseases have emerged as a major health threat in Bangladesh, affecting households across all communities.
He stressed the importance of investing in community-based primary healthcare, enhancing digital tools for patient follow-up, and fostering strong collaboration between the government and its partners.
He noted that the path to better health begins at the community level, starting from people's doorsteps rather than hospitals.
In his opening remarks, Dr Md Akramul Islam, Senior Director of BRAC's Health and Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP), highlighted how BRAC's extensive network of Community Health Workers (CHWs) is leveraging data to deliver teleconsultations, provide follow-up support, and track patient outcomes.
KAM Morshed, Senior Director at BRAC, facilitated an open session on "Integrated Pathway for Sustainable NCD Care—Community Action, Technology, and Financing." He posed three key questions: What structural gaps in NCD care require immediate attention? How can technology play a role, given existing resource and manpower constraints? Finally, what is the scope for public–private partnerships in advancing 360 Degree NCD care in Bangladesh? Public health experts and practitioners attending the event shared their insights on these critical issues.
Dr. Omar Ishrak, Chairman of the Board of US-based technology giant Intel and former CEO and Chairman of Medtronic Labs, delivered the keynote speech. Ruchika Singhal, President of Medtronic Labs, gave a presentation on "Expanding Digital Solutions and AI Use in NCD and PHC".
Health Advisors and Specialists from British High Commission and World Bank, also shared their thoughts in the open session.
Dr Imran Ahmed Chowdhury, Head of health System Transformation and Innovation at BRAC, shared an overview of BRAC's NCD model, highlighting its key achievement and scalability.
The event brought together public health leaders to discuss critical themes, including financing, service design, food policy, technology integration, and public-private collaboration. Speakers shared insights to improve acceequity, and sustainability in NCD care, and highlighted the need for stronger coordination across sectors to support long-term health system reform.
The 360 Degree NCD Care Initiative, developed by BRAC and Medtronic Labs in collaboration with the DGHS and the Non-Communicable Disease Control (NCDC) programme, presents a practical, technology-enabled, and scalable model for community-based healthcare. Under this approach, BRAC's CHWs conduct household screenings, refer patients to nearby facilities, and ensure regular follow-up.
Each patient's care journey is tracked using the SPICE platform—a digital tool designed to strengthen continuity of care and enable data-driven decision-making at the national level.
SPICE is now integrated with the District Health Information System 2 (DHIS2) platform, allowing real-time data sharing across the health system and aligning community-level care with national health information systems.
Initially piloted in five upazilas, including Nilphamari and Narayanganj, the model achieved 78 per cent hypertension control and 41 per cent diabetes control among over 4,500 patients who had previously dropped out of care. It has since expanded to 43 upazilas across seven districts, with plans for a national scale-up.
As Bangladesh continues to face rising NCD rates and the associated health and economic burdens, the 360 Degree NCD Care Initiative offers a timely, scalable solution for nationwide adoption. With Government's leadership, BRAC's community-based outreach, and technological support from Medtronic Labs, the model offers a clear pathway to reach the most vulnerable, reduce avoidable deaths, and build a more equitable healthcare system for the future.