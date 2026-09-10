7 more die of measles symptoms, total death toll reaches 1,009

Seven more people have died across the country with symptoms of measles in the past 24 hours. This information was revealed on Thursday in the regular report on measles by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With this, 909 people have died from measles symptoms from 15 March to date, while 100 people have died from confirmed measles. In total, the death toll has reached 1,009.

The DGHS’s regular statistics do not provide age-wise data. Epidemiologists say that although measles can affect people of all ages, children are the most vulnerable. During an outbreak, all deaths occurring with measles symptoms are considered deaths from measles.