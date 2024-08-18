UNDP reaffirms support to interim govt
United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) administrator Achim Steiner has reaffirmed UNDP’s steadfast commitment to support the emerging national priorities of the interim government in Bangladesh.
The administrator wished chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and the advisory council every success as Professor Yunus guides the nation through a "peaceful, just and democratic" transition, towards a more inclusive and prosperous future for all people of Bangladesh.
"As a friend, I wish you well on every step along the way and cannot state enough my excitement as you take on this important role for your country," said the UNDP administrator.
On behalf of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), administrator Steiner warmly congratulated Professor Yunus on his appointment as the chief adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh.
"Please count on our global and regional networks and expertise in areas such as economic recovery and strengthening of institutions of governance to support Bangladesh in this period of critical transition," Steiner said.
"Please count on our full support in particular on the ground through our UNDP Country Office in Bangladesh, headed by Stefan Liller," the administrator added.