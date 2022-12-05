Citizens aged above 60 to get 4th dose of Covid vaccine: Health minister

Citizens aged above 60 will get the fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine, health minister Zahid Maleque on said Monday, reports UNB.

Prime minister Shiekh Hasina approved it and people can get vaccinated during the ongoing seven-day campaign from any vaccination centre, the minister told reporters at the Secretariat.

“Around 98 per cent of the adult people have administered Covid-19 vaccine. Besides, students are also being administered with the vaccine,” health minister Zahid Maleque.