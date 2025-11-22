The more lies and provocations on social media, the more clicks: Mahfuz Anam

Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam has said that hatred, confusion, and falsehoods are effectively being monetised on the social media in the garb of freedom of expression.

He described this changing reality as a “danger of lies” and called upon the country's policymakers and leaders to take steps to protect the society.

Referring to social media, Mahfuz Anam said, “The more hateful the comments, the more misinformation, the more lies, the more provocative writing against someone—the more the clicks, and the higher the revenue.”

He made these remarks in a solo speech during a session of the Bay of Bengal Conversation. The event was organised today, Saturday afternoon, at a hotel in the capital by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS).