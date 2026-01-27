Bagerhat DC, SP receive threatening calls from auto-generated numbers: Home Ministry
Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Nasimul Gani on Tuesday said that the threatening phone calls received by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bagerhat originated from auto-generated numbers, making it difficult to identify the callers.
He said the government is aware of the matter and remains vigilant, and there is no additional concern regarding the Rohingya issue ahead of the election.
Nasimul Gani made the remarks while responding to journalists’ queries after the meetings of the Advisory Committee on Government Purchase and the Advisory Committee on Economic Affairs, held at the Cabinet Division conference room at the Secretariat with Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed in the chair.
Asked about the threats reportedly made to the Bagerhat DC and SP from different locations, the home secretary said, “We are aware of the issue. Many such calls come from auto-generated numbers, which cannot be identified. However, we are remaining alert.”
Responding to another question regarding the purchase of vehicles for the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Nasimul Gani said the government is ensuring that public funds remain within the public sector. “Pragati Industries is Bangladesh’s first automobile manufacturer and it is state-owned. That is why we want to purchase vehicles from there.”
When asked whether the vehicles would be procured ahead of the election, he clarified that the approval was not election-related. “Only the approval has been given today. The procurement process will take time, and the vehicles will arrive much later.”
He explained that the process would be a phased one, stating that after placing the order, Pragati Industries would import components from Japan using the allocated funds.
Responding to rumours that Rohingya camps were being sealed ahead of the election, Nasimul Gani dismissed the claim, saying movement would not be restricted. “Why wouldn’t they be able to move outside the compound? Of course, people will be able to move. People have to go out to earn their livelihood.”
Asked whether the Rohingya issue posed any additional concern ahead of the election, he said, “There is no extra concern regarding the Rohingya issue during the election. Now there are cards, and entry will be through scanning.”