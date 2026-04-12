Shishu hospitals in 6 districts: Buildings left to decay, services yet to begin

Although modern hospital buildings have been constructed at significant expense in different districts of the country, many have remained unused for years. Hospital buildings exist but services have not started — this is the case in Rangpur, Khulna, Rajshahi, Barishal, Sylhet, and Cumilla.

Speaking with people concerned, Prothom Alo correspondents learned that although construction work on these six hospitals has been completed, five of them — except Rangpur — have not been taken over by any institution under the health department due to the absence of manpower, furniture, medical equipment, and funding allocations. As a result, unused infrastructure is deteriorating, and thefts have occurred in several buildings.

The hospitals are Rajshahi Shishu (Children) Hospital, Khulna Divisional Shishu Hospital, Rangpur Shishu Hospital, Barishal Shishu Hospital, Cumilla Shishu Hospital, and Sylhet District Hospital. The construction of Sylhet District Hospital began during the previous Awami League government.

At that time, local ministers and senior health ministry officials announced plans to establish it as a Shishu hospital. Later, there was a decision to shift the nearby 100-bed Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital — known as the Sadar Hospital — into the new district hospital building. There was also a verbal proposal to move the district hospital’s activities into the existing Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital and turn it into a Shishu hospital. However, no decision was finalised.

So far, the government has spent more than Tk 3.2 billion constructing these six hospital buildings. Including neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), there are 1,050 beds in total. Some of the hospitals were completed six years ago, while others were completed about ten months ago.