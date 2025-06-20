Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi celebrates 54th Anniversary of Bangladesh Independence

The Bangladesh High Commission marked the belated celebration of 54th Anniversary of Bangladesh Independence at the Taj Palace Hotel on Thursday in New Delhi.

The celebration, usually slated on 26 March to mark Bangladesh’s Independence Day, was postponed due to a combination of factors, including the arrival and credential presentation of the new High Commissioner to India, as well as the observance of Ramadan during that period.

Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh, Indian minister of state for external affairs, graced the occasion as the guest of honour. In his address, he highlighted the enduring strength of India-Bangladesh ties, calling them “forged through shared experiences and sacrifices” and a “foundation for a partnership that is both resilient and forward-looking.”