Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi celebrates 54th Anniversary of Bangladesh Independence
The Bangladesh High Commission marked the belated celebration of 54th Anniversary of Bangladesh Independence at the Taj Palace Hotel on Thursday in New Delhi.
The celebration, usually slated on 26 March to mark Bangladesh’s Independence Day, was postponed due to a combination of factors, including the arrival and credential presentation of the new High Commissioner to India, as well as the observance of Ramadan during that period.
Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh, Indian minister of state for external affairs, graced the occasion as the guest of honour. In his address, he highlighted the enduring strength of India-Bangladesh ties, calling them “forged through shared experiences and sacrifices” and a “foundation for a partnership that is both resilient and forward-looking.”
He elaborated the scope and imperative for envisioning wider ties, within bilateral and regional frames –spanning trade, connectivity, energy, and cultural exchanges.
“We are committed to fostering greater inter-linkages and connectivity with Bangladesh across all spheres. We are also looking forward to working together, further strengthening our people to people ties which form the bedrock of our partnership,” he affirmed.
Bangladesh high commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah underscored the importance of curving a forward-looking menu of cooperation and collaboration between the two nations. “We celebrate not just to remember the past, but to reflect on the future–as neighbours and partners in progress,” he said.
He cited the recent transmission of 40MW of Nepalese hydropower to Bangladesh via India as an example of sub-regional synergy. As current chair of BIMSTEC, Bangladesh, he said, remains committed to revitalising regional cooperation.
The celebration also featured a cultural showcase of traditional Bangladeshi Jamdani sarees and a specially curated menu by chefs flown in from Dhaka’s renowned Fakhruddin Catering, including the iconic Dhakaiya Kacchi Biriyani.
The celebration drew hundreds of guests, including diplomats, officials, scholars, civil society members, and media professionals.