BNP cabinet unlikely to be large

BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman will be sworn in tomorrow, Tuesday, as the country’s new Prime Minister. Members of the cabinet will take the oath at the same time. There is widespread curiosity among the public and across various circles about who will be included in the new BNP cabinet.

Various lists of potential cabinet members have been circulating on Facebook and other social media platforms. However, several responsible BNP sources told Prothom Alo that none of these lists are entirely accurate.

Key party sources say the new cabinet may consist of 35 to 37 members. Among them, 26 to 27 could be full ministers, while 9 to 10 may be appointed as state ministers.

One or two additional members could be added at the last moment. Previously, in 2001, the BNP cabinet had 60 members, which drew widespread criticism in political circles at the time. Based on that experience, the party’s top leadership is now considering keeping the cabinet small.