IGP urges to refrain from attacking cops, establishments
The inspector general of police, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, has requested the people to refrain from attacking the police members and their establishments.
He made the call through a video message issued by the police headquarters’ media and public relations division on Tuesday.
The IGP also urged leaders of all political parties, alongside the Students Against Discrimination (SAD), to make a call for not carrying out attacks on the police members and their establishments.
Mentioning the army’s role in security, he said the army men have been assisting the police to ensure their security.
The police chief also urged all members of his force to discharge their duties with strong mind and patience.
He said they are trying their best to find a rational solution to the police members’ demand in a quick manner.
At the beginning of his speech, he prayed for the departed souls of the police members who died while serving duties to protect the public and their properties, and extended condolence to the bereaved family members.