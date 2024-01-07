18.5pc votes cast on average till 12:10pm across the country: EC

Election commission secretary Md Jahangir Alam has said 18 per cent of votes have been cast till 12:10pm on an average across the country.

Speaking to newsmen, he said they have come to know this statistics from different sources.

Some 17 per cent of votes have been cast in Dhaka division during the period. 20 per cent of votes in Chattogram, 18 per cent in Sylhet, 22 per cent in Barishal, 21 per cent in Khulna, 17 per Rajshahi and 20 per cent of votes in Mymensingh have been cast.

However, the election commission secretary has not provided the information of Rangpur. The sources said 16 per cent of votes have been cast till 12:00pm.