Police Week
Reasonable demands of police to be fulfilled: Home Minister
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said the government will fulfill the rationale demands of police considering the country’s financial capacity and resources, with the aim of building a more modern and public welfare-oriented police force.
“We will fulfill the logical demands of Bangladesh Police,” he said.
He made the remarks today while speaking as a special guest at the “Prime Minister’s Special Welfare Meeting” organised marking Police Week 2026 at Rajarbagh Police Auditorium in the capital on Sunday.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman attended the programme as chief guest. Senior Secretary of Home Ministry Manzur Morshed Chowdhury and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Ali Hossain Fakir also addressed the event.
The home minister said many constables retire after serving for 40 years without receiving any further promotion.
To address the issue, he said the government plans to introduce a special policy allowing honorary promotions at retirement based on satisfactory service records.
Under the proposal, constables may be promoted to honorary Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), ASIs to honorary Sub-Inspector (SI), and SIs to honorary Inspector ranks, he added.
The minister also said the government is considering overtime allowances for police personnel from constable to inspector level who perform duties beyond regular working hours under a special policy framework.
“The initiative is expected to boost morale and improve service quality,” he opined.
Highlighting the physical and mental pressure faced by police members due to long working hours, the minister said central and divisional police hospitals would be upgraded with modern facilities.
“Plans are also underway to build more advanced hospitals following necessary assessments,” he also said.
He further said the government remains committed to resolving accommodation shortages and improving infrastructure for different police units through land acquisition and allocation of necessary funds.
Referring to recent improvements in the law and order situation over the past two months, Ahmed said special drives are continuing against identified terrorists, extortionists and drug traffickers.
He also stressed the need for modern training and technological expertise among police personnel to tackle evolving crimes, including cybercrime, online gambling and money laundering.
A committee has already been formed to recommend updated laws to address these offences, he added.
“Existing laws would be amended and updated to curb mob violence and ensure effective law enforcement in line with public expectations,” he also said.