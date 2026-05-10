Reasonable demands of police to be fulfilled: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said the government will fulfill the rationale demands of police considering the country’s financial capacity and resources, with the aim of building a more modern and public welfare-oriented police force.

“We will fulfill the logical demands of Bangladesh Police,” he said.

He made the remarks today while speaking as a special guest at the “Prime Minister’s Special Welfare Meeting” organised marking Police Week 2026 at Rajarbagh Police Auditorium in the capital on Sunday.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman attended the programme as chief guest. Senior Secretary of Home Ministry Manzur Morshed Chowdhury and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Ali Hossain Fakir also addressed the event.