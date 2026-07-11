Adrift in a turbulent sea for three days; Al Amin shares his story

A fisherman has returned alive to his family after drifting in the rough waters of the Bay of Bengal for three days, surviving by clinging to a small fishing buoy without food while watching the bodies of his colleagues float away.

Al Amin, a resident of Ichadi village in Patuakhali’s Galachipa upazila, was eventually rescued on Wednesday evening by local fishermen in the Dhalchar river area of Bhola.

The ordeal began on Sunday night when a sudden storm capsized a fishing trawler carrying 11 crew members southeast of the Payra Seaport. All 11 went missing in the deep sea. While five were rescued on Monday, Al Amin is the first to be found alive since then. He was reunited with his family in Patuakhali on Thursday evening.

The long exposure to the elements and the ingestion of seawater have left Al Amin severely ill. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Galachipa Upazila Health Complex under the supervision of the local administration, confirmed Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abuzar Md. Ijazul Haque.