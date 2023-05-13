Cyclone Mocha: Launch services suspended on Daulatdia-Paturia, Aricha-Kazirhat routes

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) on Saturday suspended launch services on Daulatdia-Paturia and Aricha-Kazirhat routes as Cyclone Mocha approaches the coast.
Traffic inspector at the Ghat, Aftab Hossain, said launch services remained suspended from Saturday morning.
The order will remain in force until further notice.
According to the latest weather bulletin, the very severe cyclonic storm Mocha over east central Bay and the adjoining area is likely to intensify further, move in a north-northwesterly direction and cross Cox’s Bazar-North Myanmar coast by 6:00pm on Sunday.