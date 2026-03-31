Concern grows over diesel supply

Although fuel supply was maintained in March, reserves have nearly been depleted. To sustain supply in April, imports must be ensured according to schedule. There is confirmation of additional octane supply beyond demand. However, concerns are greatest over diesel—the most widely used fuel. The government is trying to import diesel from alternative sources.

Fuel imports are handled by the state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC). According to its sources, after supply on 29 March, diesel reserves stood at 133,000 tonnes—equivalent to about 10 days’ supply at current demand levels. Diesel demand in April is estimated at around 400,000 tonnes. However, about 95,000 tons of diesel may arrive within the next 15 days.

Sources at the Energy and Mineral Resources Division said that since the outbreak of war, fuel shipments have not been arriving on schedule. A total of 16 fuel-carrying vessels were scheduled to arrive in March, but only 10 have arrived so far. As of yesterday, the schedules of the remaining six diesel vessels were still unconfirmed. These vessels were expected to carry 155,000 tonnes of diesel, including one shipment that was also to bring 25,000 tonnes of jet fuel. There are also concerns about jet fuel reserves, which currently stand at only 16 days.