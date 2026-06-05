PM chairs meeting on Teesta Master Plan implementation
A meeting on the implementation of the Teesta Master Plan was held Thursday with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair.
The meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Division office in the Bangladesh Secretariat Wednesday afternoon, said Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony.
A video documentary on the current condition of the Teesta River and the Teesta Barrage was screened during the meeting.
Water Resources Minister Md Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee, State Minister Forhad Hossain Azad, Prime Minister’s Adviser for Policy and Strategy Dr Zahed Ur Rahman and Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar were present at the meeting, among others.