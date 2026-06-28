Power shortages at midnight, more load-shedding in rural areas
Public holidays usually bring relief from load-shedding, as government and private offices, courts, factories and educational institutions remain closed, reducing overall electricity demand.
This year, however, many consumers, particularly in rural areas, have continued to experience power outages despite the lower demand.
According to data from Power Grid Bangladesh (PGCB) PLC, load-shedding averaged more than 2,000 megawatts on Fridays and Saturdays—the country's weekly holidays—over the past three weeks.
If rainfall does not occur, electricity demand is expected to rise further this week, which could lead to even more load-shedding.
Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) is the country's principal electricity generation and supply authority.
Under its directives, PGCB transmits electricity, while six distribution companies supply power to consumers. The largest of these distributors is the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (REB).
Data from these three organisations show that Bangladesh currently has an electricity generation capacity of more than 28,000 megawatts.
However, fuel shortages have limited actual generation to between 13,000 and 14,000 megawatts, while demand has exceeded 16,500 megawatts. As a result, authorities have had to impose load-shedding of between 2,000 and 3,000 megawatts.
For the past several years, consumers have experienced load-shedding during the summer season even on public holidays, and this year has followed the same pattern.
According to data from Power Grid Bangladesh (PGCB) PLC, load-shedding averaged more than 2,000 megawatts on Fridays and Saturdays—the country's weekly holidays—over the past three weeks
To manage the power deficit, authorities have mainly imposed load-shedding outside Dhaka.
Rural Electrification Board service areas—primarily rural communities—have experienced the highest levels. Some villages have endured more than five to six hours of load-shedding a day.
PGCB data show that load-shedding begins to increase after 10:00 pm each day. In recent days, authorities have imposed the highest levels of load-shedding between midnight and 4:00 am.
On Thursday, load-shedding remained close to 2,000 megawatts after midnight. At 12:00 am on Friday, it reached 2,275 megawatts before rising to 2,284 megawatts at 1:00 am.
Yesterday, Saturday, authorities also imposed around 1,700 megawatts of load-shedding during the daytime, and the figure could increase further during the night.
People associated with the power sector say that electricity demand has remained unusually high after midnight for the past several years, although demand would normally decline during those hours.
They believe the widespread charging of electric rickshaw batteries across the country contributes to the higher demand. This year, the FIFA World Cup has added further pressure.
Most matches take place between 11:00 pm and 6:00 am, prompting many people to stay awake and watch the games, thereby increasing electricity consumption.
Rural Electrification Board service areas—primarily rural communities—have experienced the highest levels. Some villages have endured more than five to six hours of load-shedding a day.
However, electricity generation normally falls during those hours, widening the supply gap and forcing authorities to impose additional load-shedding.
Md Zahurul Islam, member (Generation) of the Bangladesh Power Development Board, told Prothom Alo, "Previously, electricity demand fell by around 3,000 megawatts after midnight. Now it declines by only about 1,000 megawatts. We have increased electricity generation from coal, and supply improved from yesterday. Even so, we still face a shortfall, so we have to continue load-shedding. We cannot increase generation from oil-fired power plants because it is extremely expensive."
Rural areas continue to experience more severe load-shedding
A source at the Rural Electrification Board (REB) said that Sherpur experienced 56 per cent load-shedding at 4:00 am on Friday. Against a demand of 62 megawatts, the district received only 27 megawatts of electricity.
Yesterday, Saturday, at 5:00 pm, the rural electricity network in Bagerhat required 70 megawatts but received only 41 megawatts.
At 1:00 pm, the Sylhet Palli Bidyut Samity (PBS-1) recorded a demand of 72 megawatts but received only 38 megawatts. Reports from Noakhali, Jamalpur, Sherpur and Tangail also indicated high levels of load-shedding.
Senior BPDB officials said that the power sector cannot meet the additional electricity demand created by the summer heat. Authorities are not operating oil-fired power plants because doing so would substantially increase costs.
They have increased electricity generation from coal, but they cannot raise gas-fired generation because gas supplies continue to decline.
As a result, authorities are implementing planned and controlled load-shedding, and they expect the country to endure this approach throughout the hot season.
Officials from the Palli Bidyut Samity said that the load-shedding situation in rural areas has become severe. Public frustration continues to grow, with consumers regularly calling to express their dissatisfaction.
They added that it has become increasingly difficult to explain the situation to customers and persuade them to accept the disruptions, while pressure on the officials continues to mount.
Previously, electricity demand fell by around 3,000 megawatts after midnight. Now it declines by only about 1,000 megawatts.Md Zahurul Islam, member (Generation) of the Bangladesh Power Development Board
Relying on nature
According to data from the Power Division, Bangladesh recorded its highest-ever electricity generation on 20 May, producing 17,200 megawatts. At that time, coal-fired power plants generated 6,081 megawatts. They now produce an average of around 4,800 megawatts.
The Payra Power Plant has outstanding bills exceeding Tk 90 billion (9000 crore). The Banshkhali Power Plant in Chattogram has accumulated unpaid bills of Tk 50 billion (5000 crore) and, as a result, cannot purchase coal.
Other power plants also face similar financial pressures, raising concerns about maintaining a stable electricity supply.
For several years, the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has struggled to settle payments to power plants on a regular basis. The BPDB's total outstanding liabilities currently stand at approximately Tk 450 billion (45,000 crore).
Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, a BPDB official said, "The government increased electricity tariffs in June to reduce the subsidy burden. This will increase the BPDB's revenue and prevent further accumulation of arrears. However, it will take more time to clear the existing outstanding bills. Moreover, if we avoid operating oil-fired power plants, the pressure on subsidies will decline."
Bangladesh has an installed oil-fired power generation capacity of 6,000 megawatts. During peak evening demand, these plants generate between 2,500 and 3,000 megawatts.
However, authorities operate oil-fired plants at reduced capacity for most of the time. Outstanding payments owed to oil-fired power plants amount to nearly Tk 90 billion.
Reports indicate that some plants have expressed their inability to continue generating electricity because of the unpaid dues.
The country continues to experience intense heat, and frequent power outages have compounded public hardship.
Factory owners, businesspeople, farmers, drivers of battery-powered vehicles and people from various other professions are all facing serious difficulties.
M Shamsul Alam, energy adviser to the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), told Prothom Alo, "The country's limited ability to finance imports means that fuel supplies remain uncertain. As a result, load-shedding has become a normal, everyday occurrence. Unless the new government takes effective initiatives, the suffering will not diminish, and rural communities will bear the greatest burden."