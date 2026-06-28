Power shortages at midnight, more load-shedding in rural areas

Public holidays usually bring relief from load-shedding, as government and private offices, courts, factories and educational institutions remain closed, reducing overall electricity demand.

This year, however, many consumers, particularly in rural areas, have continued to experience power outages despite the lower demand.

According to data from Power Grid Bangladesh (PGCB) PLC, load-shedding averaged more than 2,000 megawatts on Fridays and Saturdays—the country's weekly holidays—over the past three weeks.

If rainfall does not occur, electricity demand is expected to rise further this week, which could lead to even more load-shedding.

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) is the country's principal electricity generation and supply authority.

Under its directives, PGCB transmits electricity, while six distribution companies supply power to consumers. The largest of these distributors is the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (REB).