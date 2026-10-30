Bodies of five from Naogaon identified by DNA testing to arrive on Saturday

The bodies of seven Bangladeshis, including five from Naogaon, who died in a fire at a sofa manufacturing factory in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, are scheduled to arrive in the country tomorrow, Saturday.

Their bodies are returning home nearly three months after the tragic incident.

The identities of the seven individuals were previously confirmed through DNA testing. Of them, five bodies will be taken to Naogaon and two to Natore.

The deceased from Naogaon are Shahin of Par Naogaon village in Sadar upazila, and Hasibul Hasan of Dubai village, Minhaz Pramanik of Madhyaboalia village, Masidul Sardar of Madhabpur village and Sagar Ali of Sahanagar village in Atrai upazila.

The two victims from Natore are Mohammad Shamim of Dighirpara village and Sharif Hossain of Khajura village in Lalpur upazila.