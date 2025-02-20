Nation set to pay homage to language martyrs

The nation is set to pay glowing tributes to the language martyrs on Friday, on the occasion of 'Shaheed Dibash' (Martyrs Day) and the International Mother Language Day.

People from all walks of life will pay homage to the memories of the language movement martyrs, the valiant sons of this soil who made supreme sacrifice to establish the rights of the mother tongue, Bangla, in 1952.

The day will also be observed around the world since the UNESCO recognised the 21st February (Ekushey February) as the International Mother Language Day on 17 November, 1999.