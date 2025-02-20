Nation set to pay homage to language martyrs
The nation is set to pay glowing tributes to the language martyrs on Friday, on the occasion of 'Shaheed Dibash' (Martyrs Day) and the International Mother Language Day.
People from all walks of life will pay homage to the memories of the language movement martyrs, the valiant sons of this soil who made supreme sacrifice to establish the rights of the mother tongue, Bangla, in 1952.
The day will also be observed around the world since the UNESCO recognised the 21st February (Ekushey February) as the International Mother Language Day on 17 November, 1999.
This year's UNESCO topic of the day - "Make Languages Count for Sustainable Development"' - is time befitting.
Chief Adviser (CA) Professor Muhammad Yunus today issued a message paying rich tribute to people of all languages in the world, including Bangla, on the occasion of the great Martyrs' Day and the International Mother Language Day-2025.
In his message, he said the Bengali nation, which had endured centuries of enslavement and domination, achieved its first victory in its struggle for independence on 21 February, 1952.
The language movement holds special significance in the history of the Bengali nation's liberation movement, he added.
The day's programmes include: paying respect to language martyrs by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar beside Dhaka Medical College and Hospital and other local Shaheed Minars across the country at one minute past zero hour, holding discussions highlighting the significance of 21 February, wearing black badge, keeping national flag half mast, hoisting black flag atop the buildings, paying tributes to the martyr's graves in City's Azimpur and bringing out 'Provat Feri'.
The day is a public holiday.
In observance of the day, the Central Shaheed Minar premises is being decorated with paintings, graffiti, buntings and selected verses on the mother language.
Tight security measures have been enforced around the Central Shaheed Minar, its adjoining areas and Azimpur graveyard of the language martyrs.
Different political, social, cultural, professional bodies have taken various programmes including cultural functions to observe the Amar (immortal) Ekushey in a befitting manner.
The national flags will be kept half-mast in a proper manner having accurate size at all the buildings of government, semi-government, autonomous and private organisations and educational institutions.
All educational institutions, local government bodies, district and upazila administrations, Bangladesh missions abroad will take proper measures to observe the day.
Fateha and Qurankhwani will be offered at Azimpur graveyard and special prayers will be arranged at mosques and all other places of prayers across the country seeking eternal peace of the souls of the language martyrs.
On the occasion, road islands and other important places in the capital will be decorated with festoons inscribed with letters of different languages including Bangla.
Public and private media will air special programme while newspapers will publish special supplements marking the day.
Bangladesh missions abroad will organize different programmes, including placing wreaths at Shaheed Minar, discussions on Bangabandhu and Language Movement, and book and photo exhibitions where diplomats of different countries and Bangladeshi expatriates will join.
Marking the day, Bangla Academy, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Kabi Nazrul Institute, National Book Centre, Islamic Foundation, Bangladesh National Museum, Department of Archaeology, Department of Public Libraries, International Mother Language Institute, Department of Archives and Library, Bangladesh Folk Art and Crafts Foundation, Bangladesh Shishu Academy, Small Ethnic Groups Cultural Institute, three districts in hill tracts, Tribal Cultural Academy in Birishiri of Netrokona, Rajshahi Divisional Ethnic Minority Cultural Academy (RDEMCA), Manipuri Lalitkala Academy, Cox's Bazar Cultural Centre and other organizations and institutions will organize various events.
On 21 February in 1952, Salam, Rafique, Shafique, Jabbar and Barkat embraced martyrdom in police firing in front of the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) as they took to the street to intensify the campaign to establish Bangla as the state language of the then Pakistan, sowing the seeds of subsequent movements for the country's independence.
They were killed as police opened fire on students demonstrating under the All-Party Students Action Committee against conspiracies of Pakistani rulers to declare "Urdu" as the only state language.
The movement for Bangla, however, did not stop and Pakistan government on 29 February, 1956 was compelled to recognise Bangla as one of the state languages besides Urdu.
The decision, however, could not stop the movement against repression and misrule of Pakistani government that subsequently led the Bangalee to the War of Independence and the emergence of Bangladesh.