Derogatory remarks on the army
They will realise their mistake once they grow up: Army Chief
Speaking regarding various derogatory remarks regarding the Bangladesh Army, its chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman has said that there is nothing to be upset about these remarks.
Those who are making these comments are like our sons. They will realise their mistakes when they grow up, and feel embarrassed about them then.
The army chief made the remarks while addressing the ‘Officers’ Address’ programme at the Dhaka Cantonment on Tuesday morning.
Senior officers of the army attended the event both physically and virtually. Several sources present at the meeting confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
He further said, “The country is heading towards the next parliamentary polls now. The army too has taken all sorts of preparations. The Bangladesh Army will extend all-out support to the government to hold a free and fair election in the country."
Noting that the army has been deployed in the field for an extended period, Army Chief Waker-uz-Zaman said that such a long deployment had not been required before.
“It is important to maintain good relations with everyone, and any distance must be bridged,” he added.
The Army Chief emphasised that the army is a professional organisation and must demonstrate professionalism in field duties.
He stated that personnel must not engage in retaliatory actions.
He also mentioned that an investigation is underway regarding allegations that one of their members is affiliated with a political party. “If the allegation is proven, appropriate action will be taken,” he said.
The Army Chief reiterated that no member of the army may participate in political activities.
Referring to another officer against whom allegations of sexual harassment are under investigation, the Army Chief said that if the claims are proven, the officer will certainly be punished. “However, this must not be carried out through a ‘trial’ on social media in any way,” he added.
Emphasising the huge state expenditure involved in training a military officer, Waker-uz-Zaman said that precautions must be taken in advance to ensure no one engages in wrongdoing. “If an officer is sent home after committing an offence, it becomes nothing but a waste of the state’s resources,” he added.
Regarding the spread of false information on social media, the Army Chief said not to be misled by messages circulating against the military. “Always remain vigilant so that no one can spread misleading information,” he added.
Addressing the army officers, he said the people of the country are now looking up to them. “You are the future of the nation. You must be inspired by patriotism and uphold the integrity of the army’s chain of command,” he stressed.