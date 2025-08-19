They will realise their mistake once they grow up: Army Chief

Speaking regarding various derogatory remarks regarding the Bangladesh Army, its chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman has said that there is nothing to be upset about these remarks.

Those who are making these comments are like our sons. They will realise their mistakes when they grow up, and feel embarrassed about them then.

The army chief made the remarks while addressing the ‘Officers’ Address’ programme at the Dhaka Cantonment on Tuesday morning.

Senior officers of the army attended the event both physically and virtually. Several sources present at the meeting confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

He further said, “The country is heading towards the next parliamentary polls now. The army too has taken all sorts of preparations. The Bangladesh Army will extend all-out support to the government to hold a free and fair election in the country."