BBS stats doubtful, country’s population is 190m: Election Commissioner Tahmida

Election Commissioner Tahmida Ahmed has said the country’s population now stands at 190 million. Some 15.1 million people live in Dhaka alone.

She disclosed this information in a dialogue held at the conference room of the Election Commission Secretariat at the Nirbachan Bhaban (election commission building) in the capital’s Agargaon today, Sunday.

The Election Commission (EC) organised the dialogue with the representatives of the civic society ahead of the 13th parliamentary election.

While addressing the dialogue, Election Commissioner Tahmida also raised questions regarding the accuracy of the figures of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

She said the stats regarding the number of population of Bangladesh are questionable. First they published a figure, which they reduced later at the behest of the then government.

“We got the figure while making the voter list going door to door. It’s an accurate figure. Our population is 190 million. Some 15.1 million people are expatriates. Besides, some 15.1 million people live in Dhaka alone,” Tahmida Ahmed said.