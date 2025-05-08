Govt extends armed forces' magistracy power by 60 days
The government has once again extended the magistracy power of commissioned officers in the Army, Navy and Air Force by another 60 days with effect from 14 May.
The public administration ministry issued a notification to this effect on Thursday.
According to the notification, commissioned officers holding the rank of captain and above in the Bangladesh Armed Forces have been granted special executive magistrate powers across the country.
Military officers serving on deputation in the Coast Guard and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have also been vested with the same authority.
The interim government initially granted the magistracy power to commissioned army officers on September 17 last year for 60 days to improve law and order. It was subsequently extended on 12 January and 13 March this year.