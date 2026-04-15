PM meets business leaders, seeks to revitalise agriculture sector in northern districts

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has expressed a strong desire to see the agriculture and agro-processing sectors in northern Bangladesh revitalised.

He has called upon businesspersons and traders to increase investment in the region, assuring them of comprehensive policy support in line with current economic realities.

The prime minister held meetings with leading industrialists and business leaders at the Secretariat on Monday. Details of the discussions emerged following conversations with participants.

The meetings were held in two phases over more than three hours, beginning at 11:00 am. The prime minister’s Adviser on Finance and Planning, Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir also attended the meetings.