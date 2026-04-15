PM meets business leaders, seeks to revitalise agriculture sector in northern districts
The meetings were held in two phases over more than three hours, beginning at 11:00 am. The prime minister’s Adviser on Finance and Planning, Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir also attended the meetings.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has expressed a strong desire to see the agriculture and agro-processing sectors in northern Bangladesh revitalised.
He has called upon businesspersons and traders to increase investment in the region, assuring them of comprehensive policy support in line with current economic realities.
The prime minister held meetings with leading industrialists and business leaders at the Secretariat on Monday. Details of the discussions emerged following conversations with participants.
The meetings were held in two phases over more than three hours, beginning at 11:00 am. The prime minister’s Adviser on Finance and Planning, Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir also attended the meetings.
Participants in the meetings
In the first phase, attendees included Simeen Rahman, chief executive officer of Transcom Group; Parvez Saiful Islam, CEO of Square Food and Beverage; Kazi Zahedul Hasan, managing director of Kazi Farms Limited, along with Director Kazi Zahin Hasan; Tamara Hasan Abed, managing director of BRAC Enterprises; and Md Azizul Haque, associate director of Seed and Agro.
The second phase included Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and CEO of PRAN-RFL Group; Md Aminul Islam, managing director and CEO of Nabil Group of Industries; Mohammad Mostafa Haider and Tareq Ahmed of TK Group; SK Shamim Uddin, chairman of Akij Venture Group; Syed Zahurul Alam, CEO of Akij Food and Beverage; Tajwar Awal and Md Alamgir Hossain of Lal Teer Seeds; and Moshiur Rahman, managing director of Paragon Group.
The prime minister also advised greater investment in solar energy, highlighting existing tax incentives. The possibility of reduced tolls on the Jamuna Bridge for electric vehicles was also discussed.
Business leaders indicated that the prime minister has informed them of a follow-up meeting to be held within one to two months.
Focus on agro-industrial growth and policy support
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Kazi Zahedul Hasan said the prime minister sought opinions on how to accelerate industrialisation in northern Bangladesh, particularly in agriculture, agricultural commodities, agro-processed goods, and their export potential.
“He engaged in substantive discussions and asked what measures would be best for this sector. We highlighted both opportunities and challenges, and he assured us that these issues would be addressed,” Kazi Zahedul Hasan said.
As an example, Kazi Farms Limited MD noted that while the government provides subsidies for chemical fertilisers, organic fertilisers do not receive similar support.
“We produce organic fertiliser on a large scale, which is more beneficial for soil health. The prime minister acknowledged this and questioned why organic fertiliser should not receive subsidies, especially as it can serve as an import substitute,” he added.
Investment in agro-processing, energy, and infrastructure
After the meeting, Ahsan Khan Chowdhury told journalists that the prime minister listened attentively to discussions on agricultural development across the country, including northern regions, and provided guidance for appropriate policy action.
He noted that the prime minister encouraged investment in region-specific agriculture and in the sugar industry. Discussions also addressed the ongoing energy crisis, with business leaders emphasising increased reliance on solar power to alleviate current difficulties.
We aim to prioritise economic development and industrialisation in regions best suited to specific sectors. As part of this strategy, we intend to develop the northern region into a hub for specialised agricultural production, preservation, and exports.Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, Prime minister’s adviser
The prime minister also advised greater investment in solar energy, highlighting existing tax incentives. The possibility of reduced tolls on the Jamuna Bridge for electric vehicles was also discussed.
Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman told Prothom Alo that discussions with the prime minister focused on developing agro-processing industries and increasing exports alongside meeting domestic demand. “The prime minister asked what we require. We emphasised policy support, and he assured us that such support would be provided,” she said.
Addressing structural challenges in agriculture
Moshiur Rahman of Paragon Group highlighted that food demand is rising despite limited land availability, underscoring the need to increase the production of quality food.
He pointed to maize production as a major challenge for the poultry, fisheries, and dairy sectors, stressing the need to expand maize cultivation on fallow land through both public and private initiatives.
He also raised concerns about inadequate waste management enforcement in industrial facilities, which is contributing to the spread of germs from one factory to another. Strengthening government laboratories to identify and prevent such diseases was also proposed.
The prime minister responded positively, indicating that relevant ministries would address these issues.
Developing northern Bangladesh as an economic hub
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Nabil Group MD and CEO Md Aminul Islam said that the prime minister aims to make northern Bangladesh self-reliant by increasing productivity, generating employment, and enhancing revenue collection from the region.
He emphasised the importance of producing import-substituting goods, expanding agro-processing, investing in solar power, generating energy from waste, improving mango preservation systems, and ensuring optimal land use. The prime minister assured maximum policy support for the region.
TK Group Director Mohammad Mostafa Haider noted that business leaders requested land for commercial farming in northern Bangladesh, along with uninterrupted power supply, low-interest financing, and tax benefits. A bond facility for exporting processed agricultural goods was also raised.
He added that the prime minister stressed achieving self-sufficiency in essential agricultural products while ensuring fair prices for farmers.
Private sector at the centre of economic recovery
Brac Enterprises MD Tamara Hasan Abed described the meeting as a positive step towards nation-building, noting that the prime minister had, for the first time, invited them for an extensive discussion focused largely on northern Bangladesh.
“He sought concrete, practical suggestions on how to enhance productivity in crops, dairy, honey, and other agricultural sectors, and how to attract greater investment. He also said that the government will assist as far as possible. But the government alone cannot accomplish everything,” she said.
Square Food and Beverage CEO Parvez Saiful Islam pointed out that Vietnam exports processed food worth US$6 billion, while Bangladesh is yet to significantly expand its own exports.
He highlighted a shortage of cold storage facilities in northern districts of Bangladesh, leading to 25–30 per cent post-harvest losses, and called for investment in cold storage and long-term solutions for exporting aromatic rice.
Government’s strategic vision
Speaking about the meeting, the prime minister’s adviser Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir told Prothom Alo that the meeting was part of the government’s commitment, outlined in its election manifesto, to ensure equitable and balanced development across all regions.
“We aim to prioritise economic development and industrialisation in regions best suited to specific sectors. As part of this strategy, we intend to develop the northern region into a hub for specialised agricultural production, preservation, and exports,” he stated.
He added that the government’s broader objective is to rebuild and recover the fragile economy through a model centred on investment, production, employment, and revenue generation.
“The private sector lies at the heart of this model. Increased investment will drive production, which in turn will generate employment and boost government revenue,” he said.