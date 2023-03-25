Recognise 25th March as International Genocide Day: PM to world

Prime minister and Awami League (AL) president Sheikh Hasina today called upon the world community including the United Nations to recognise 25 March of 1971 as the International Genocide Day, reports BSS.

"The Pakistan occupation forces committed killings since this day (25 March, 1971). We want the 25th March to be recognised as the International Genocide Day. So, I urge the world including the United Nations to take measures," she said.

The prime minister was presiding over the Awami League's parliamentary board's meeting at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

She said the Pakistani occupation forces had resorted to attacks on unarmed Bangalees on the dreadful night of March 25 in 1971 and continued the killings for nine months.