Recognise 25th March as International Genocide Day: PM to world

Sheikh Hasina said 3 million people were killed and 30 million people became homeless as their houses were burnt to ashes at that time.
"Of total 70 million people, 30 million were homeless and one crore took shelter as refugees in India," she said.
Sheikh Hasina said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had started running the state with the devastation and built a war-ravaged country.
"The Father of the Nation turned Bangladesh into a developing nation within three years and seven months of his stay in power. But, unfortunately he (Bangabandhu) was killed inhumanly on 15 August in 1975," she said.
Not only the Father of the Nation, his companions and the four national leaders were also brutally assassinated inside the Dhaka Central Jail on 3 November in 1975, she said.
"I want to say that the blood of the martyrs never goes in vain. We have achieved independence and today we have achieved the status of a developing nation," she said.
Paying her tributes to all the martyrs, the prime minister said they are committed to the martyrs including the Father of the Nation in building Bangladesh as a developed and prosperous country.
Members of the AL parliamentary board were present at the meeting.