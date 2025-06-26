Law enforcement agencies cordon off the NBR building

National Board of Revenue (NBR) officials and employees are continuing their pen-down strike and sit-in protest for the fourth consecutive day.

The programme began at 12 noon. However, since midday, members of law enforcement have taken position in front of the NBR building in Agargaon. Protesters allege that no one is being allowed to enter or leave the premises.

In this situation, some NBR staff are holding the sit-in protest outside, while others are inside the building. Economic adviser Salehuddin Ahmed had called for a meeting with the protesting NBR officials and employees today, Thursday.

However, they did not respond to the call and have continued their demonstration. Additionally, a ‘March to NBR’ programme has been announced for 28 June, during which all offices under the tax, customs, and VAT departments across the country will march towards the NBR headquarters.