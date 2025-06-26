Law enforcement agencies cordon off the NBR building
National Board of Revenue (NBR) officials and employees are continuing their pen-down strike and sit-in protest for the fourth consecutive day.
The programme began at 12 noon. However, since midday, members of law enforcement have taken position in front of the NBR building in Agargaon. Protesters allege that no one is being allowed to enter or leave the premises.
In this situation, some NBR staff are holding the sit-in protest outside, while others are inside the building. Economic adviser Salehuddin Ahmed had called for a meeting with the protesting NBR officials and employees today, Thursday.
However, they did not respond to the call and have continued their demonstration. Additionally, a ‘March to NBR’ programme has been announced for 28 June, during which all offices under the tax, customs, and VAT departments across the country will march towards the NBR headquarters.
On 12 May, the government issued an ordinance dissolving the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and the Internal Resources Division (IRD), replacing them with two new divisions named the Revenue Policy Division and the Revenue Administration Division.
In protest of this decision, NBR officials and employees have been carrying out various programmes under the banner of the NBR Reform Unity Council.
On 26 May, the government announced that necessary amendments to the ordinance regarding the NBR would be made through discussions by 31 July.