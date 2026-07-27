Biman resumes Dhaka-Narita flights after yearlong suspension
Biman Bangladesh Airlines today resumed direct flights on the Dhaka-Narita-Dhaka route after a suspension of more than a year, restoring Bangladesh’s only non-stop air link with Japan amid growing travel demand between the two countries.
Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Afroza Khanam formally inaugurated the resumed service at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) here early morning.
“There is no question of suspending this route again in the future. We hope the route will be profitable this time,” she said at the inauguration ceremony.
The minister said bookings for the inaugural flight, its return leg and subsequent flights had received an encouraging response, reflecting strong interest among Bangladeshis living in Japan.
She said restoration of the direct air link would further strengthen Bangladesh-Japan bilateral relations and open new avenues for economic cooperation between the two countries.
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Rashiduzzaman Millat said the government had decided to restore the service considering the needs of around 45,000 Bangladeshis, including students, workers and other expatriates, living in Japan.
“To ensure that the service never has to be suspended again, we will consider future demand and add not only Boeing aircraft but also Airbus aircraft to the fleet,” he said.
Recalling the contribution of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman to establishing direct air connectivity with Japan, Millat said the Dhaka-Narita service was launched in 1980 despite aircraft constraints at the time.
“Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman launched the Dhaka-Narita flight to strengthen Bangladesh-Japan relations. Today, following the directive of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, we have resumed the service for passengers,” he said.
The minister and state minister later exchanged greetings with Japan-bound passengers before formally inaugurating the flight by cutting a ribbon.
Biman flight BG376 departed HSIA for Narita at 2:25 am.
The national flag carrier suspended its Dhaka-Narita service on 1 July, 2025, citing aircraft shortages, operational costs and commercial considerations.
Following the formation of the current government, Biman was instructed to restore the route as part of broader efforts to strengthen economic, trade and people-to-people relations between Bangladesh and Japan.
Biman officials earlier said the airline initially plans to operate one weekly flight with a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, with frequency to be increased gradually depending on passenger demand and aircraft availability.
The national carrier is also working on a proposed codeshare partnership with Japan Airlines (JAL) and Air Canada aimed at turning Narita into a gateway for Biman passengers travelling to destinations in North America.
Under the proposed arrangement, passengers travelling from Dhaka to Narita would be able to connect to destinations in Canada and the United States, as well as other markets, through partner airlines.
Biman first resumed direct Dhaka-Narita flights in September 2023 after a 17-year hiatus before the service was again suspended in July last year.