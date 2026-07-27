Biman resumes Dhaka-Narita flights after yearlong suspension

Biman Bangladesh Airlines today resumed direct flights on the Dhaka-Narita-Dhaka route after a suspension of more than a year, restoring Bangladesh’s only non-stop air link with Japan amid growing travel demand between the two countries.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Afroza Khanam formally inaugurated the resumed service at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) here early morning.

“There is no question of suspending this route again in the future. We hope the route will be profitable this time,” she said at the inauguration ceremony.