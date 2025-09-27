Army Chief returns home after attending Indo-Pacific conference in Malaysia
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman returned home last night after attending 14th Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference (IPACC)-2025 held in Malaysia, according to a press release of the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) issued on Saturday morning.
It said the conference, held from 23 to 26 September, brought together the army chiefs of the Indo-Pacific region to exchange views on strengthening friendship and cooperation, addressing common challenges, and adopting coordinated measures in regional crises.
At the conference, the Chief of Army Staff emphasized partnership and cooperation instead of competition to face multifaceted challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. He also reaffirmed Bangladesh Army's commitment to regional peace and stability through humanitarian approach, professionalism, and constructive engagement.
During the visit, the Chief of Army Staff separately paid courtesy calls on Commanding General of the United States Army Pacific Command Ronald Patrick Clark and Chief of Malaysian Army General Tan Sri Dato' Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Bin Jantan.
In the meetings, they discussed various issues including modernization and capacity building of Bangladesh Army, professional development and training, technology transfer in defense production, Rohingya repatriation, regional and global security cooperation, and joint training.
The Army Chief departed here for Malaysia on an official visit on 22 September.