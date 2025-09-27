Army Chief returns home after attending Indo-Pacific conference in Malaysia

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman returned home last night after attending 14th Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference (IPACC)-2025 held in Malaysia, according to a press release of the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) issued on Saturday morning.

It said the conference, held from 23 to 26 September, brought together the army chiefs of the Indo-Pacific region to exchange views on strengthening friendship and cooperation, addressing common challenges, and adopting coordinated measures in regional crises.