Industrialist and BNP leader Mizanur Rahman Sinha passes away
Mizanur Rahman Sinha, former state minister for health and convener of Munshiganj BNP, died at a hospital in Singapore in the early hours of today. He was 82.
"Sinha, who was undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital in Singapore for a long time, breathed his last at about 2.47 am today (Saturday)," his daughter Tasnim Sinha confirmed on social media.
Sinha, former treasurer of the BNP central committee, contested the seventh general elections in 1996 and the eighth in 2001 from Munshiganj-2 as a BNP candidate, and was elected to parliament.
Most recently, he was appointed convener of the district BNP committee.
The BNP had initially nominated him for the 13th parliamentary elections. However, the party later changed the final nomination following his hospitalisation due to illness.
Sinha also contributed to local social development and charitable activities apart from politics.
Mizanur Rahman Sinha was the managing director of The ACME Laboratories Ltd.
He began his career at Habib Bank Ltd in 1964, serving in various key roles before joining ACME in 1976 to fulfill the vision of his father, the late Hamidur Rahman Sinha, founder of the company.
In 1981, he became the managing director, and his 49 years of experience, dedication and visionary leadership established ACME as one of the leading pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh.