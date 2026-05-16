Industrialist and BNP leader Mizanur Rahman Sinha passes away

Mizanur Rahman Sinha, former state minister for health and convener of Munshiganj BNP, died at a hospital in Singapore in the early hours of today. He was 82.

"Sinha, who was undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital in Singapore for a long time, breathed his last at about 2.47 am today (Saturday)," his daughter Tasnim Sinha confirmed on social media.