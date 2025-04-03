Dr Yunus urges youths to build themselves as three-zero persons

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today called on the youths to build themselves as "three-zero persons" to protect the planet from destruction as he delivered keynote speech at BIMSTEC Young Gen Forum on the sidelines of BIMSTEC Summit here.

"If we want to provide service, we will have to go to a new civilisation of three zeros - zero carbon emission, zero waste and zero wealth concentration," he told the forum this afternoon.

Prof Yunus said the world is approaching to a self-destructive civilisation as carbon emission, waste generation and wealth concentration continue applying the old economic models.

Stressing the need for protection of nature, the chief adviser said: "Unless your wealth is shared, you cannot sustain in the society."

Mentioning that human being is not born to work under anybody else but they were born to be entrepreneurs, he asked the young generation to keep entrepreneurship in mind.

Calling the present young generation as the most powerful generation ever in the world, the 2006 Noble Peace Laureate said life is about preservation and protection and that is why the new civilisation of three zeros should be created.

