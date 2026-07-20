Quazi M Ahmed receives lifetime achievement award
Quazi M Ahmed, one of the pioneers of Bangladesh's modern learning and development (L&D) profession, has been honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award (in Learning & Development) at the International Trainers Conference (ITC) 2026, organised by the Trainers Association of Bangladesh (TAB), in recognition of his more than three decades of pioneering contributions to leadership development, facilitation, organisational learning, and human capital development in Bangladesh, reports a press release.
Held at the Grand Ballroom of Hotel Sheraton Dhaka under the theme "Skills Matter," the conference brought together more than 400 delegates and over 50 national and international audience comprising of L & D industry experts, trainers, facilitators, professionals, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts making it one of the country's largest gatherings of trainers, facilitators, coaches, learning professionals, HR leaders, educators, and organisational development practitioners.
The award recognises Ahmed's instrumental role in shaping Bangladesh's learning and development ecosystem and introducing modern facilitation practices that transformed professional training from a predominantly lecture-based approach into a participatory, learner-centered learning experience.
Through experiential learning, group facilitation, case-based discussions, simulations, and interactive methodologies, he has inspired and influenced generations of trainers, leaders, and professionals across the public, private, and development sectors.
The conference was inaugurated by Nazneen Kawshar Chowdhury, executive chairman (Secretary), of the National Skills Development Authority (NSDA), while Bobby Hajjaj, MP, state minister for Primary and Mass Education, attended as the chief guest.
In his address, the minister emphasised the importance of developing leadership, communication, empathy, and teamwork skills from the primary education level and invited TAB to submit a proposal to support the nationwide development of teachers' soft skills.
A major highlight of the conference was the keynote presentation on the proposed HRD Corporation Bangladesh, inspired by Malaysia's successful HRD Corporation model.
The proposal presented a national roadmap to bridge Bangladesh's skills gap through structured investment in workforce development, including the development of 10,000 internationally certified trainers by 2030, establishment of a national trainer database, and an estimated USD 40 billion contribution to the country's GDP through enhanced human capital.
Responding to the proposal, Nazneen Kawshar Chowdhury described the initiative as timely and promising and expressed NSDA's willingness to positively consider it for future implementation.
Receiving the award, Quazi M Ahmed said: "This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes from my own professional community. Being honored by the Trainers Association of Bangladesh - a platform built by the pioneers, peers, and emerging professionals of our industry - is both a privilege and a profound responsibility. I dedicate this recognition to every trainer, facilitator, learner, colleague, client, and institution that has been part of my journey over the past three decades. This award belongs to all of them. Together, we must continue strengthening Bangladesh's learning ecosystem and developing the skilled, ethical, and future-ready workforce our nation deserves."
About Quazi M Ahmed
Quazi M Ahmed is Bangladesh's first and, to date, only IFC Certified Master Trainer of the World Bank Group's International Finance Corporation (IFC). He is authorised to deliver the IFC Training of Trainers (ToT) program and assess candidates for IFC certification in Bangladesh.
He is the Founder & CEO of Quazi Consultants and the Founder of the Bangladesh Organisation for Learning & Development (BOLD).
Over more than 30 years, he has designed and facilitated thousands of learning and leadership development programs for government institutions, multinational corporations, development partners, NGOs, INGOs, financial institutions, universities, and private-sector organisations.
Having pursued advanced professional development in Japan, Norway, and the United States, Ahmed has conducted training, facilitation, and leadership development programs in 12 countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Denmark, India, Nepal, and several African nations.
Widely regarded as one of the architects of Bangladesh's modern facilitation movement, he continues to mentor the next generation of trainers and learning professionals while contributing to the advancement of the country's learning and development ecosystem.