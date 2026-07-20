Quazi M Ahmed receives lifetime achievement award

Held at the Grand Ballroom of Hotel Sheraton Dhaka under the theme "Skills Matter," the conference brought together more than 400 delegates and over 50 national and international audience comprising of L & D industry experts, trainers, facilitators, professionals, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts making it one of the country's largest gatherings of trainers, facilitators, coaches, learning professionals, HR leaders, educators, and organisational development practitioners.

The award recognises Ahmed's instrumental role in shaping Bangladesh's learning and development ecosystem and introducing modern facilitation practices that transformed professional training from a predominantly lecture-based approach into a participatory, learner-centered learning experience.

Through experiential learning, group facilitation, case-based discussions, simulations, and interactive methodologies, he has inspired and influenced generations of trainers, leaders, and professionals across the public, private, and development sectors.

The conference was inaugurated by Nazneen Kawshar Chowdhury, executive chairman (Secretary), of the National Skills Development Authority (NSDA), while Bobby Hajjaj, MP, state minister for Primary and Mass Education, attended as the chief guest.

In his address, the minister emphasised the importance of developing leadership, communication, empathy, and teamwork skills from the primary education level and invited TAB to submit a proposal to support the nationwide development of teachers' soft skills.