Mass uprising
The story behind July’s viral photo
A photo has been circulating on social media for the past few days. The photo shows two people taking shelter behind a road divider and police officers standing on other side. Who are they? Why are they hiding? What happened that day? The photo was taken by Prothom Alo's photographer Khaled Sarker. He even sustained pellets while taking this photo. Khaled Sarkar shared his experiences of that day.
It was 19 July
It was my weekly day off, but the entire country was in turmoil. I kept receiving news from the morning that protesters started gathering at various places in Dhaka. As a photojournalist, I could not think of enjoying a day off at home amid this situation. Family members were not happy. They kept asking why I must go out on my day off. At last, I stepped out onto the street after convincing them.
I had to pass through three police check posts to reach the BNS Tower in Uttara. The entire road was empty. Once I arrived at the designated spot, I saw that the number of protesters was still small. A BRTC bus caught fire in front of the Square Tower. I quickly took a few photos. I also noticed that the glass windows of some nearby buildings had been shattered.
How I sustain pellets
A little further ahead was Azampur. The Uttara East police station was at the opposite side. Protesters were gathering in front of the police station from all directions. At one stage, they began preparing to besiege the police station. I was taking photos from the footbridge at Azampur. Eventually, I realised this was not a good spot to take photos and I must go down.
I took a position on the stairs of a market opposite the police station. Suddenly, the police opened fire. I was in no position to think straight. I just kept clicking my camera. The students and people started running in all directions.
I noticed that while everyone else fled, two individuals were trapped (I later learned that one of them was Rayhan Molla). After being injured, they took shelter behind the road divider. They could not see what was happening on the other side. The police were mainly shooting at the protesters who were on this side where I was. There was no way anyone could go rescue the two trapped people.
I kept clicking the photos of the two injured men. All of a sudden, four shotgun pellets hit my hand and bleeding started. As I could not hold the camera with both hands, I clicked several photos with one hand.
Seeing the blood, a student wearing an Argentina jersey ran toward me. He took off his jersey and tied it around my bleeding hand without giving a second thought. I said, “You have nothing on.” He replied, “No problem. I will manage anyway. My house is nearby. Take care of your hand first.”
Amid the chaos, I never got to ask his name. But, I still have the jersey.
Story of another photo
Another photo I took that day later made rounds on social media. Let me tell you that story.
It was by noon. The protesters left the road during Juma prayers. In the meantime, I received first aid. Everyone began to gather again after prayers. Police stood face-to-face with protesters. Police fired barrages of teargas canisters, sound grenades, rubber bullets, and shotgun pellets throughout the afternoon.
The students and people did not retreat that day despite such intense resistance from the police. In the afternoon, I noticed a protester wearing a red T-shirt raising his hand and stepping forward to speak with the police. Two police officers also approached him from the opposite direction. Just as they came close and began talking, one of the officers suddenly opened fire.
I later learned the name of the young man in the red T-shirt was Ratul. He was seriously injured that day.
The government supporters also attacked the protesters with sticks, locally-made weapons, and even lethal arms on that day.
I continued taking photos despite having a jersey tied around my bleeding hand. One of the attackers spotted me and attacked me. I hurt my knee badly and could barely walk. Internet was shut down at that time. I could not even send the photos from home. I made it to the office with the help of another photojournalist, submitted the photos, and only then returned home.