The story behind July’s viral photo

It was my weekly day off, but the entire country was in turmoil. I kept receiving news from the morning that protesters started gathering at various places in Dhaka. As a photojournalist, I could not think of enjoying a day off at home amid this situation. Family members were not happy. They kept asking why I must go out on my day off. At last, I stepped out onto the street after convincing them.

I had to pass through three police check posts to reach the BNS Tower in Uttara. The entire road was empty. Once I arrived at the designated spot, I saw that the number of protesters was still small. A BRTC bus caught fire in front of the Square Tower. I quickly took a few photos. I also noticed that the glass windows of some nearby buildings had been shattered.